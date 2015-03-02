32,100 Acres Procured, Laying of Stone for Capital in May: Narayana

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: As the process of procurement of lands for the new capital by adopting land pooling method ended on Saturday, the Andhra Pradesh government is getting ready to lay the foundation stone for the new capital city in the third or fourth week of May.

This was disclosed by Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana. According to him, though the state government had proposed to start the work on the capital city in June, it has advanced it by a month in view of ‘request’ by local farmers. “We would lay the foundation stone for the capital in May and complete the first phase of the construction by June 7, 2018,” Narayana said.

Stating that the experts from Singapore have agreed to give the master plan for the capital city by the first week of May, Narayana said, “The government had decided to keep the construction of a temporary capital city in abeyance keeping in view issues involved in shifting of employees. Instead, we are going for construction of the capital city right away.”

Claiming that the government was able to acquire around 32,100 acres of land in the capital region, the Municipal Administration Minister said farmers had cooperated a lot in acquiring lands for the construction of the new capital city.