Home States Andhra Pradesh

32,100 Acres Procured, Laying of Stone for Capital in May: Narayana

Published: 02nd March 2015 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2015 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

HYDERABAD: As the process of procurement of lands for the new capital by adopting land pooling method ended on Saturday, the Andhra Pradesh government is getting ready to lay the foundation stone for the new capital city in the third or fourth week of May.

This was disclosed by Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana. According to him, though the state government had proposed to start the work on the capital city in June, it has advanced it by a month in view of ‘request’ by local farmers. “We would lay the foundation stone for the capital in May and complete the first phase of the construction by June 7, 2018,” Narayana said.

Stating that the experts from Singapore have agreed to give the master plan for the capital city by the first week of May, Narayana said, “The government had decided to keep the construction of a temporary capital city in abeyance keeping in view issues involved in shifting of employees. Instead, we are going for construction of the capital city right away.”

Claiming that the government was able to acquire around 32,100 acres of land in the capital region, the Municipal Administration Minister said farmers had cooperated a lot in acquiring lands for the construction of the new capital city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp