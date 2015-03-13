VIJAYAWADA: CPM city secretary Ch Babu Rao came down heavily on the TDP government in the state for belying the expectations of the people of Vijayawada in the state budget presented in the Assembly by Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu.

In a statement here, he said the budget left no option for the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation but to raise taxes on the people as no funding is guaranteed to it from the budget when the civic body was expected to be self-reliant.

The CPM leader said that `300 crore earmarked for metro rail projects in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam would be just enough for making the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs). The statement that 27 works worth `1,956 crore were going on under the Urban Development department was misleading since they were under various stages of execution since 2007-08.

The budget was silent on what it proposed to do for its comprehensive development and provision of basic amenities though it is going to play a vital role as it will be part of capital city.

The budget did not show any way forward in dealing with chaotic traffic in Vijayawada and other needs.

It is not clear how much has been allocated for Vijayawada airport, he said.