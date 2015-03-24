HYDERABAD: The Andhra Pradesh High Court Sadhana Samithi has requested the central government to take steps for establishment of Andhra Pradesh High Court within the territory of the AP state instead of continuing in the present common High Court in the event of bifurcation of the existing HC.

In a letter addressed to the Union home secretary on Monday, the Samithi convener said that it would be better to constitute a separate High Court for AP state as early as possible to avoid unwarranted disputes between the two states.

Establishment or continuation of exclusive High Court of a given state in another state was highly uncommon and unconstitutional, he added.