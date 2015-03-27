VISAKHAPATNAM : Gayatri Vidya Parishad College of Engineering for Women is organising a two-day mega tech fest, TECHNOTSAV-2K15 here from Friday. Pinnamaneni Bhanu Prasad, a doctorate from the University of De Kein, France, and technical advisor in research fields for various countries like France, Germany, Norway and India, will inaugurate the event. Several senior professors including K Srinivasa Rao from Indian Institute of Bio Technology will grace the occasion. Gayatri Vidya Parishad president ASN Prasad will preside over the event. GVP secretary P Somaraju and governing body members P Dakshina Murthy and P Raja Ganapathi aside from 160 students from 50 different colleges will participate in it.