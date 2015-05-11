Home States Andhra Pradesh

90 pc of Indians Vitamin D-deficient, Say Experts

Maintaining adequate levels of Vitamin D critical as it helps reduce bad cholesterol

VIJAYAWADA: Lack of exposure to sunlight in the present day lifestyle, where people prefer less outdoor activity, is leading to Vitamin D deficiency, which is more than a vitamin for human body. Over 90 per cent of India’s population is vitamin D-deficient and is at risk from health complications like diabetes and heart disorders, say experts.

“Nearly 75 to 80 per cent of the body’s Vitamin D supply is through exposure to sunlight, which of late has become a rarity among the people in the cities. Vitamin D deficiency, which doesn’t show any adverse effect early, does make people highly vulnerable to major diseases with a 40 per cent chance of early death over a period of time. Sunbath is the easiest way for the people to rid themselves of the Vitamin D deficiency,” said Dr KK Aggarwal, honorary secretary general of the Indian Medical Association.

Speaking to Express here on Sunday, he said there was lack of awareness about the Vitamin D deficiency among the public. “Most children were being affected with ‘Rickets’ and ‘Astro Malaria’, usually seen in adults and which was dangerous, mainly due to the Vitamin D deficiency.

They suffer from poor bone growth causing pain and bowed legs in children and leg and muscle pain in adults. It is clearly associated with diabetes, blood pressure, weakness of bones, nerve-related disorders and obesity. Even it leads to depressive illness among the people,” Aggarwal explained.

Experts opine that Vitamin D will benefit the heart patients. While there are a few and costly diagnostic tests to determine the Vitamin D levels in the body, the treatment for the problem costs less.

They stress that maintaining adequate levels of Vitamin D is critical and assists the body to reduce bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol, besides helping in the essential repair and maintenance activities in the body.

“Vitamin D helps the body to retain calcium. It is directly linked to knee pains and osteoporosis. Despite low cost supplements being widely available, people do not know the importance of taking them. However, it should be consumed under strict medical advice.

The tests cost around Rs 900 to Rs 1,000, whereas the treatment costs between Rs 100 to Rs 200. People should prefer food supplements like wheat, milk and bread, however they will not get the sufficient amount of Vitamin D required for the body maintenance that they will get from exposure to Sun for at least one hour every day,” said Dr S Jaidev, a consultant Endocrinologist from the city.

