Cong Condemns Cops' Inaction

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to inaction of the police when the son of a TDP MLA and his friends had blatantly violated traffic norms while taking out a bike rally to celebrate birthday, City Congress president Malladi Vishnu demanded that the police reveal as to what action they have taken in connection with the incident.

Speaking to newsmen here Monday, Vishnu condemned the incident and said it had caused a lot of inconvenience to the public, while the police chose to remain as spectators.

Referring to the lathicharge on Youth Congress activists when they took out a rally in the city recently, which had permission, he questioned how the police allowed the bike rally by the son of a ruling party MLA and friends.

“When RTC workers, Auto workers wanted to take out rallies to press for their demands, the permission was denied. Then on what basis, were the MLA’s son and his friends given permission to take out the bike rally,” he asked.