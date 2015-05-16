VIJAYAWADA: A proposal for extension of Vijayawada Metro Rail to capital region in Tullur mandal in Guntur district is understood to be waiting for chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s clearance.

The DMRC submitted to the government a DPR to the government and a decision is expected soon. A CRDA official said that keeping in view the future requirements, a proposal had been sent to the chief minister for extending Vijayawada Metro Rail to capital area in Tullur mandal.

The official said the possibility of operating Metro service on a circular Vijayawada-Amaravati-Guntur-Tenali-Vijayawada route was being looked into. However, this might not get the CM’s nod, he said.