VISAKHAPATNAM: Mystery shrouds the death of a homemaker who allegedly committed suicide by pouring kerosene over herself and setting herself on fire at Kancharapalem Sunday morning.

Shockingly, in her statement to the police before breathing her last in the evening, she reportedly stated that her husband murdered her by torching her after dousing her with kerosene. Police have taken her husband N Poliraju into custody. According to Kancharapalem inspector Raghuveer Vishnu, the deceased, N Ratnam (35), got married to N Poliraju last year after living with him for eight years. Ratnam and Poliraju divorced their previous partners and left their respective children 10 years ago. Police said that details about their former spouses are unknown. According to a preliminary reports, Raju and Ratnam reportedly had a dispute Sunday morning which led to the tragedy. Contrary to her last statement to the police, the cops also said that Raju saw her suicide attempt and tried to put off the fire, receiving burn injuries in the process, and rushed her to the hospital.

“Shockingly in her last statement, Ratnam said that it was her husband who poured kerosene over her and set her ablaze. So we took Poliraju into custody,” said CI. He also mentioned that the reason for the death is yet to be ascertained and interrogation will reveal more details. Investigation is on and cases have been registered. Postmortem will be done Monday.