VISAKHAPATNAM: Navy’s Eastern Fleet under the command of Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet Rear Admiral Ajendra Bhadur Singh is on an operational deployment to South Indian Ocean and South China Sea. As part of the deployment, INS Satpura, indigenously built guided missile stealth frigate, commanded by Captain Hari Krishnan and INS Kamorta, the latest and indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette, commanded by Commander Manoj Kumar Jha, reached Singapore. These ships are participating in bilateral Naval exercise SIMBEX-15 with Singapore Navy from May 23-26.

Operational interaction between Indian Navy (IN) and (Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) commenced with ASW training exercises in 1994, which has grown steadily over the past 20 years. The operational interaction was formalised as an annual bilateral exercise ‘SIMBEX’ in 1999.

Since its inception, SIMBEX has grown in tactical and operational complexity. It has transcended the traditional emphasis on ASW to more complex maritime exercises, involving various facets of Naval operations such as Air Defence, Air and Surface Practice Firing, Maritime Security and Search and Rescue. This year RSN ship supreme and submarine Archer along with MPA and fighter aircraft are participating from Singapore side, whilst Indian Navy is represented by INS Satpura with integral helicopter, INS Kamorta and Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Anti Submarine aircraft P 8I. The port visit of IN Ships to Singapore also coincided with the commemoration of 50 years of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore. The visit was aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing inter-operability between navies of the two friendly nations.