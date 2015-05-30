VISAKHAPATNAM: Bodies of Samuel Raju and Lokesh who were feared to have drowned in Jodugulapalem beach yesterday have been traced by the marine police Friday morning near Sagar Nagar. However the body of Vijay is yet to be traced and search operations are on.

The marine police traced the bodies of Raju and Lokesh after searching for 18 hours. “With the help of marine police as well as community guards, the search operations were conducted from Jodugupalem to Bheemili including RK Beach, and we traced the body near Sagar Nagar area at around 8 am Friday,” said Ch Dhanunjaya Naidu, Inspector of Police, Arilova. After having waited the whole night during the search operations, the family members were inconsolable Friday.

On Thursday, five youngsters from Balajinagar area who went to the Jodugupalem beach got stuck in high tides in beach. While two of them were rescued by the locals, three remained missing, of which two were confirmed drowned Friday. Police are still conducting search operations.

Meanwhile, the beaches in Vizag have been witnessing frequent cases of drowning. Sources said that in spite of several warnings people still venture in deep. According to reports, in the year 2012 there were about 42 deaths, as against 40 in 2013 and 30 in 2014.