VISAKHAPATNAM : The State government is contemplating to implement public-private partnership in providing better and affordable healthcare services to the needy, said Health minister Kamineni Srinivas. He felt that public was focusing more on curative action than preventive measures of health and hence, cost management was very important in the present scenario of escalating prices.

Addressing the seminar on ‘Cost Management in Healthcare sector’, organised by the Visakhapatnam chapter of the Southern India Regional Council (SIRC) of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) here Sunday, the Health minister urged the Cost and Management Accountants (CMA) members to come up with recommendations on affordable health facilities to public as well as the government hospitals.

“Knowledge and expertise of CMAs will be helpful in preparation of the health budget by the State and Central governments. There is a need of cost control in transplantation process, which is very high cost technique in developing countries like India,” he added. The minister assured the health industry of necessary support to strengthen the industry in all aspects.

Medical education director G Santa Rao stressed the need of CMAs in providing healthcare at an affordable cost.

“Cost management has become important in the project cost of establishing multi-specialty hospitals,” he said. He added that the Chief Minister is very keen on making Visakhapatnam a healthcare hub in South East Asia.

SIRC of ICAI-Chennai chairman K Sanyasi Rao stressed the role of the hospital managements and doctors in providing better healthcare services at low medical expenses. He said that it was the sixth session of the seminar across the country, in an effort to provide affordable healthcare to the poor.

Guest speaker and advisor to Technical Director Economic Committee-ICAI S Natarajan explained the National Health Policy 2015 where the government is concentrating on cost control in healthcare services. For cost control, the CMAs should play a key role. The government expenditure for health sector is very less in India compared to other countries, even though people spend 20 per cent of their earnings on an average on healthcare. It proves the necessity of Cost Management in the Healthcare Sector,” he added.

The Vizag chapter chairman PVN Madhav spoke on the occasion.