VISAKHAPATNAM : GVMC commissioner Pravin Kumar inaugurated the inter-district junior boys and girls volleyball championship (MLA Cup) at Anakapalle Friday. On the occasion, the commissioner said that there was a need to develop infrastructure facilities to host national-level sports events. He appreciated the organisers of the championship.

Vizag West MLA PVGR Naidu (Ganababu) stressed the high need to develop more number of volleyball courts. He also said that the city should be developed on the sports and games front.

Anakapalle MLA P Govinda Satyanarayana said that though he was not a sportsperson, passion for the sports and games drove him to organise the championship at Anakapalle.

Earlier, the commissioner reviewed the march-past. Andhra Pradesh Volleyball Association president S Kodandaramaiah, DSP A Purushotham and Championship organising committee chairman P Srikanth were present.