VISAKHAPATNAM:In the wake of the Government’s clearance for the bauxite mining, multiple threats loom large over the Visakhapatnam region. Experts in Environmental Sciences have asked the government not to take any hasty decision on the bauxite mining. Intellectuals and professors of various departments warned that it would impact the livelihood of tribals.

Bauxite mining, when started in the agency, will have a massive impact on the region and the wildlife, groundwater, rainfall and generate a high-level of air pollution.

The government announcing Vizag as a Smart City is good but initiating measures to mine the bauxite reserves is not correct. Decks have been cleared for the bauxite mining at the Bauxite Hills, Chintapalle and Anantagiri Hills near Araku Valley. Already AnRak established an alumina refinery at Makavarapalem near Narsipatnam expecting huge bauxite reserves in Chintapalle.

“Since the government took the decision to lift the bauxite mining there will be a Red threat to the areas. Bio-diversity will be damaged on large-scale in and around Chintapalle. The most precious water springs and other natural water sources will dry up. There is another serious threat to the region from red mud. After bauxite is refined, effluents like red mud are very dangerous if not properly treated. There will be all-round impact in the region. If the agency hills are disturbed, nobody can replace them. Even if the government takes up afforestation, the results would be a maximum of 30 per cent,” said PVV Prasada Rao, Prof of Environmental Sciences, AU, expressing his anguish.

Rainfall would also be affected if the greenery on the hills is damaged. The government may defend its decision saying that it would divert Polavaram project waters to the district. With ecological imbalances already prevailing in the region, the deficit rainfall will aggravate the situation, Prasada Rao added.

There will be a major threat to over 100 varieties of birds, including the rarest of the rare, over 50 varieties of butterflies, several spider species besides herbs and shrubs. Already, forest areas had depleted in the name of various programmes. Nobody understands the impact on the bio-diversity of the region, a senior faculty of the department of Botany, Andhra University, lamented.