SRIKAKULAM: The elephant menace continued unabated in several parts of LN Mandal in the district Friday. A herd of elephants ravaged the banana, coconut and paddy crops in Donkalabadavanji, Kusalampadu, Chintalabandavanji villages and neighbouring areas. Scared, the villagers took to their heels. According to the eyewitnesses, a herd of four jumbos damaged the crops and went into the dense forest. In fact, the elephants Thursday trampled over the crops at Ondrujola village. The locals were expecting the elephants to move into the forest. However, the elephant herd strayed into the village and ravaged the crops. According to the tribals, the crops cultivated in an extent of five acres were damaged in the elephant menace. As there is no response from the forest officials to protect them from the menace, the locals burnt tyres and timber logs to prevent the elephants from entering the human habitations.

Divisional forest officer, Palakonda, FSO Jagadish promised the tribals that he would recommend to government for compensation to the destroyed crops. The jumbos are now learned to be roaming in and around Karakavalasa panchayat.