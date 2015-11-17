VISAKHAPATNAM/SRIKAKULAM:The temples of Lord Shiva were agog with devotees since early hours of Monday, the first Kartheeka Somavaram. Special prayers and deeparadhana were performed.

The Lord Shiva temples in Sankara Matam, Jagadamba Junction, Nakkavanipalem, MVP and Maddilapalem were crowded with devotees since early hours. Devotees offered special poojas and performed abhishekams. The Shiva temple near Sontyam and other areas also had many devotees. A large number of devotees took part in deeparadhana on the Beach Road. Women lit diyas in the shape of Vishnu Chakra.

The temples in Srikakulam were also filled with devotees. For the faithfuls, the holy month of Kartheeka is one of the most loved seasons of Lord Shiva. They offered prayers in the temples since early hours of the day. On the occasion, Uma Rudra Koteswara temple was seen packed with devotees performing poojas after taking a holy dip in the Nagavali.

Famous Shiva temples including the Mukhalingeswara Swamy at Sreemukhalingam, Yendala Mallikarjuna Swamy at Ravivalasa, Sangameswara at Sangham, Mani Nageswara Swamy at Kallepalli and other temples were packed with devotees.