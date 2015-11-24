VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the government not paying attention to either Vijayawada or Guntur in its anxiety to develop Amaravati, the CPM state committee has cautioned Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu that if this trend continued, both the cities would eventually gather dust and end up as old cities surrounding the new capital.

In a statement here on Monday, CPM state secretariat member Ch Babu Rao said that though the Centre had sanctioned `460 cr for Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and `540 cr for the Guntur Municipal Corporation, the state government had not released the funds and was understood to have diverted the money for other purposes. Terming the government action as a disturbing development, Babu Rao wanted the government to release the funds for the two cities so that they could be utilised by the civic bodies for developmental works.

He said the hopes of the residents of Vijayawada that the city would get an uplift as a temporary capital was being located here, had been belied and that the government was not bothered about the problems they were facing.

Though the Chief Minister and several ministers were staying here, not much attention was being paid to the development of the city.

On the other hand, life had become expensive in the city considering the skyrocketing rents and the increase in the cost of living. And another bane of te city now was the ever-increasing traffic. The CPM leader said that though the government had to pay `200 cr Finance Commission grant to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and other heads, not even a rupee had been released and on top of it, the municipal corporation’s funds to the tune of lakks of rupees had been utilised to lay roads to the Chief Minister’s camp office.

Babu demanded immediate steps to make life easy for the residents by sanctioning funds due to the corporation.