NELLORE: Five people were crushed to death and another was critically injured when a speeding lorry hit an auto-rickshaw on the new bridge across river Pennar on Chennai-Kolkata national highway in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as A Sasi (28), V Siva (32), SK Shahrukh (30) and V Tirupataiah (45) of Nellore city, while another deceased is yet to be identified.

According to police, the victims were heading to NTR Nagar in an auto and the vehicle stopped behind a truck near the road margin for traffic clearance. Meanwhile, another lorry, which was proceeding to Chennai from Vijayawada, rammed into the auto from the rear. While five passengers were crushed to death, the lorry driver suffered serious injuries.

District superintendent of police Gaja Rao Bhupalinspected the crime scene.