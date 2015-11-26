ANANTAPUR:The Satya Sai International Organisation (SSIO) is holding its 10th World Conference at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi from November 25-27. About 900 delegates from more than 80 countries, including SSIO officers, administrators and Satya Sai Youth gathered to deliberate on the conference theme - ‘Love is the Source, Love is the Path and Love is the Goal.

Trustees and Sri Satya Sai Central Trust secretary, chairmen of Prasanthi Council and Sri Satya Sai World Foundation, and Sri Satya Sai Institute of Higher Learning vice-chancellor lit the lamp.

In his inaugural address, Prasanthi council chairman Narendranath Reddy reminded all delegates of the good fortune to be a part of Satya Sai’s divine mission. He elaborated on the conference theme and addressed the challenges faced in expressing divine love and how to overcome them. He drew attention to the 2014-2015 annual report of the Satya Sai International Organisation, which highlighted the activities in 123 countries.

He also spoke about the conference book, ‘Divine Nectar - A Brilliant Collection of Satya Sai Baba’s Discourses on A Variety of Topics’.

Sri Satya Sai Central Trust trustee SS Naganand said that the institutions set up by Baba were meant for redemption of mankind and added that Sri Satya Sai Central Trust and the SSIO are working to serve the overseas devotees.

Dr. Phil Gosselin from USA urged the delegates to remember Baba’s words, which will allow us to go beyond the distinctions of pilgrim, path and goal to oneness. Judge Isabella Chu from Hong Kong shared her recent experiences, which strengthened her faith in Swami’s omnipresence. Kevin Francis from Australia candidly shared as to how Swami’s unconditional love brought about a personal transformation through the path of love and lead a purposeful life as an educator.

The talks were interspersed with two videos: a discourse by Satya Sai on love and an overview of SSIO activities around the world. The morning session concluded with a live music performance by devotees from the Dominican Republic.