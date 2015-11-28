TIRUPATI: A criminal case has been registered against YSRC MP P Mithun Reddy, for allegedly slapping station manager of Air India (AI) at Tirupati airport on Thursday.

According to Renigunta Rural CI Sainath, following a complaint by AI airport manager Rajasekhar, a criminal case has been registered against Rajampet MP P Mithun Reddy, Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and 13 others.

According to the complaint, Mithun Reddy went to the cabin of Rajasekhar, AI manager at the airport on Thursday afternoon and picked up an ‘argument’ with him regarding boarding passes for his relatives for a flight. “He later ‘shouted’ at the manager before allegedly slapping him,” the CI said. Later the followers of the MP manhandled Rajasekhar inside the airport.

Following the complaint, a case was registered Thursday night against the MP along with 14 others under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty) and 448 (house-trespass) of IPC, he said.

“We are investigating the matter,” the CI told Express over phone.

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons here Mithun Reddy said that the allegations against him were not true.