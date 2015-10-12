VIJAYAWADA: After Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today finalised the 'People's capital -Inspiration of Amaravathi' programme, it will start tomorrow.

As per an official release, on October 13,14 and 15 in every village, people have to celebrate ' Our soil-Our water and our Amaravathi' to inspire every one turn as partners of the capital construction.

On all these three days, people have to collect soil and holy water from their villages with traditional prayers and transport it to the teshil headquarters in a large procession.

On October 16, at the tehsil headquarters people have to offer prayers for the collected soil and water.

From all tehsils, the collected soil will be transported to the capital city Amaravathi by October 19.

On October 20 and 21, a monument will be constructed using this soil. To organise and monitor of all these programme, officials are designated from village to district level.

Meanwhile, in every village, municipality 2k and 5k runs are to be organised. Rallies with torches and candle lights will also be conducted to focus the highlight of the Amaravathi celebrations across the state, it added. PTI