VIJAYAWADA:Thousands of devotees had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga in ‘Gayatri Devi’ ‘alankaram’ on the third day of the ongoing Dasara celebrations at the hill shrine here Thursday.

Ministers and VIPs offered prayers. MLA Jaleel Khan too offered prayers and thanked chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu for announcing Dasara as the state festival and sanctioning Rs 4.5 crore for it.

On the third day, the temple earned a revenue of Rs 15.18 lakh.

Some devotees donated 2,500 kg vegetables for ‘Annadanam’ during the festival.