HYDERABAD:Will the foundation-laying ceremony of Amaravati, the new capital city of Andhra Pradesh, provide a new impetus and dynamism to the relationship between the warring sibling states? The decision of AP chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to personally invite Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to the ceremony seems to have thrown another opportunity for the two Telugu-speaking CMs to bury the hatchet.

Putting an end to the long standing rivalry, which followed the cash-for-vote scam, AP chief minister Naidu will be holding out an olive branch to his bete noire, on Sunday. The AP chief minister will pay a visit to KCR’s camp office here on Sunday to formally extend an invite to his counterpart, requesting him to attend the ceremony on October 22.

Earlier on Saturday, Naidu’s office had sought an appointment with KCR to invite the latter to the function. Moments after this, Telangana CMO officials informed their AP counterparts that Naidu could call on KCR at the latter’s camp office at 5.30 pm on Sunday. The meeting has generated much curiosity in the political circles.

Though KCR’s son and Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao had already announced that they would be attending the foundation laying ceremony of Amaravati, it is not clear whether KCR himself will turn up for the event or he would depute some others.

“KCR has so far not made up his mind on attending the function. He is still in a dilemma. He will take a call in a day or two,” said a senior TRS leader close to the Telangana CM’s family.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Assembly Deputy Speaker Padma Devender Reddy welcomed the invitation extended by the AP government to the TRS ministers and her. “It is a welcome sign. I hope, the two Telugu-speaking States will go hand in hand, henceforth. I would look forward to take part in the grand event,” she said.