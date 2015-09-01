HYDERABAD: While the government has set September 15 as deadline for traders to stop usage of calcium carbide to artificially ripen fruits stands, fruit sellers are questioning the logic behind the direction to retract a five decade long practice suddenly.

Though the government has advised to use safe ripening methods like ethylene treatment, mango dealers are apprehensive about the new technique as it involves huge investment like construction of ripening chambers. Another fact is the unabated flow of carbide into the market.

“The use of carbide for ripening of mangoes was prohibited under GO 288 dated March 19, 2012. Has anything happened in these three years? Tonnes of mangoes are artificially ripened and sold in Hyderabad every year,” said a fruit vendor from Gaddiannaram market, on condition of anonymity.

Apparently, district level committees were formed under the chairmanship of joint collectors, way back in 2012 to check the usage of carbide. Food inspectors, assistant director (marketing), deputy director (Horticulture) and regional transport officer were appointed members of the committee. Still, no effort has been made to discourage fruit dealers from using calcium carbide as ripening agent or to popularise the concept of ripening chambers.

“The agri marketing department should encourage farmers to use natural ripening chambers and ethylene hormone that ripens fruits in less than 5 days. Market yards should have the infrastructural facility and mechanism to stop harmful artificial ripening,” said a horticulture official on condition of anonimity.

Adapa Kiran Kumar, assistant professor, Fruit Research Institute, Sangareddy opined that one should not look at the cost factor when it comes to safety. “The only safe alternative to carbide is ethylene gas treatment. Carbide is an industrial grade compound, which contains heavy metals like arsine and phosphorous, the use of which is hazardous to health,” he added.

Fruit dealers are opposing the use of ethylene as they have to construct ripening chambers for gas treatment. Establishment of a ripening chamber with one tonne capacity would cost `1 lakh apart from finding space for a huge warehouse. With truck loads of fruits weighing between 3000 to 5000 tonnes arriving at Gaddiannaram fruit market alone, on any given day, the feasibility of the system is in question. “We do not have even one such chamber in Gaddiannaram market. While dealing with highly perishable goods like fruits, a delay of even one day costs heavily,” pointed out a trader from the market.

According to him, the problem lies with the growers who pluck the fruits before they are ripe. “Only matured fruits will ripen in such chambers and if we have only matured fruits coming to market, it would require all fruits to be sold on the same day when fruits are ripened,” he added.