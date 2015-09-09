VISAKHAPATNAM : Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital & Research Institute proudly announces the joining of new Surgical Oncologist Dr. Kartik and Radiation Oncologist Dr. Krishna Reddy as part of their panel of doctors. The hospital staff said that all the initiatives taken by the hospital is with a view to provide the most advanced treatment to its patients.

The hospital authorities said that they have been certified by TUV-SUD, South Asia, under the aegis of JAS-ANZ accreditation service for OHSAS 18001:2007 (International standard for occupational health and safety management), which would benefit stake holders by ensuring high quality treatment. Further, the hospital also recently won a place in the ‘Limca Book of Records - 2015 edition’ for ‘Largest cancer survivors gathering’ (single institution).