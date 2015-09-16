VIZIANAGARAM: A woman and her newborn baby have died after delivery in Vizianagaram district. The issue was raised in the general body meeting of zilla parishad here Tuesday by Kurupam MLA P Pushpasrivani. A similar incident occurred Monday in Srikakulam district when the issue of a mother and child’s death after delivery was brought to the notice of Srikakulam collector P Lakshmi Nrusimham.

During the ZP meeting, the MLA said that the pregnant woman, Spandana of Jiyyammavalasa, was admitted to Government Maternity Hospital in Vizianagaram. However, due to alleged negligence by the doctors, Spandana and her newborn child died. The MLA blamed the doctors who attended to the pregnant woman and demanded action against the guilty.

Responding to the charges, Minister for Rural Development K Mrunalini directed the officials to summon the superintendent of the Government Maternity Hospital to the meeting.

Superintendent Ravi Chandra rushed to the meeting and said that the case was referred to the Maternity Hospital from the Parvathipuram Area Hospital. After conducting screening tests, the doctors expected normal delivery. However, the woman and the newborn died due to blood clot, the superintendent explained.

But the minister, after studying the case, alleged that there was negligence by the doctors concerned. Timely Caesarean surgery could have saved the two lives, Mrunalini said. She also directed the medical officers to attend to the referral cases immediately.

The minister also ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident and called for a detailed report.