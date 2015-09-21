VISAKHAPATNAM: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) Sunday decided to postpone its proposed stop to construction activity, following an assurance from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Earlier, the CREDAI proposed to stop all ongoing construction works from September 21, demanding supply of quality sand at affordable prices.

CREDAI’s Vizag chapter chairman K Rama Krishna Rao and CREDAI president GVVS Narayana told newsmen here that the Chief Minister had promised to look into their demands, particularly supply of quality sand at affordable prices. “We have decided to postpone our protest by two weeks following the government’s assurance. If there is no action in two weeks, we will go ahead with our protest and shutdown the works completely,” they added.

The construction sector has been facing a series of problems due to non-availability of quality sand and also abnormal hike in its prices. There has also been no supply of sand by the sole distributing agency of the Andhra Pradesh government for the past two months.