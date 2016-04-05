VIJAYAWADA: Administering yet another body blow to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spirited away one more legislator from him on Tuesday, taking the number of those who have deserted YSRC chief's company to nine.

Municipal Minister P Narayana, who played a key role in persuading P Sunil, Gudur MLA (Nellore Dt), took him to Chandrababu Naidu's residence here, where the three leaders were closeted for a long time.

Sunil's defection is being considered as one that was very difficult since he held ground for a long time despite Narayana kept sending him feelers that his future would not only be secure but also would be bright in Telugu Desam Party. Finally, it was Sunil who blinked first and no sooner than later, he found himself in the company of Chandrababu Naidu, much to the discomfiture of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Sunil is a supporter of former legislator Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy who represented Kovur in the Assembly in the past. The 45-year-old MLA is known for his loyalty to Nallapureddy family for quite a long time. After conferring with Naidu, Sunil is understood to have said that he would be joining the Telugu Desam party along with his supporters soon.