VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu tried to hard-sell capital region on Krishna River Bank as investment destination to a delegation of investors from Sichuan Province in China here on Friday.

Describing AP coast as the gateway for the East, the Chief Minister said that the State was very conducive for investments since it had not only 974 km of coastline, but had six deep sea water ports and six airports. The State had 45,000 km of highway network and 7,000 km of railway lines.

The Chief Minister said the population of the youth was high in AP which was a positive indication for possible rapid industrialisation. “The number of professionals in the State is quite high who include those in the management and engineering streams,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

He told the Chinese investors that as there were no law and order issues in the State, they should consider it a safe destination for investments. He said that his government was offering incentives both financial and non-financial. He said since he was considering plans to make Amaravati a world class city, it would be prudent for investors from Sichuan province to consider making investments.

Sichuan province Executive Governor Wanga Ning and Chandrababu Naidu signed an MoU for mutual cooperation between the two governments. The MoU will help in cooperation in the areas of industries, commerce, education, agriculture, agriculture allied industries, petroleum, chemicals, science and technology and infrastructure.