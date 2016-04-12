VISAKHAPATNAM : Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that each assembly constituency would have an industrial cluster to promote entrepreneurship among youth of backward classes.

Participating in the 190th jayanthi celebrations of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule here on Monday, Naidu said that at present, there were 175 assembly segments in the state which would be increased to 225 in future and the government would set up 225 industrial clusters.

The government had decided to set up an exclusive corporation for the development of the most backward castes in the state.

Naidu said the district-level special drives would be conducted to distribute advanced hand tools among the skilled artisans across the state very soon. The government also decided to pay monthly scholarships to all the BC, SC and ST students from June this year. The scholarship amounts would be directly credited into the students’ bank accounts. All the BC hostels would be developed as residential schools in the state and exclusive residential schools would be opened to the fishermen’s children in the state, Naidu announced.

Unscheduled Review Meet

Later, Naidu reviewed the progress of ongoing project works. Though, the review meet was not scheduled in his itenerary, the CMO made quick arrangements for it in Andhra University.

During the meeting, Naidu inquired about the status of all the ongoing projects. While discussing about the upcoming Sports Complex in Ukkunagaram, RINL CMD explained the chief minister about the land availability and other plans for the project. Meanwhile, collector N Yuvaraj informed Naidu about the summer woes and the water supply initiatives taken up by the administration.