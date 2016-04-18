VIJAYAWADA: With no respite being in sight from scorching summer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asked the officials to ensure that there would be no drinking water scarcity anywhere in the state.

The chief minister called the officials to his camp office here on Sunday afternoon and told them the priorities. “First ensure that there is no difficulty for anyone in getting drinking water. Then comes fodder for the cattle, water supply to the fields and then to horticulture farms. You have to work in coordination with one another,” the chief minister told the officers.

He suggested to them to create a fodder bank in each village to supply fodder to the cattle whenever the need arises. He wanted them to raise fodder for use for the cattle on 50 acres of land, which could be taken on lease, if necessary. “Supply this fodder at minimum possible price,” the chief minister said.

He wanted the officials to ensure that farm ponds are ready by the time monsoon sets on the state. “I want the officials of the irrigation, agriculture and MGNREGS to work together to make sure that farm ponds are ready,” he said. Focussing on farm ponds has twin benefits: one, it would provide employment to labourers under MGNREGS; and two, the exercise would help in construction of farm ponds, he said.

The chief minister set a target for construction of 10 lakh farm ponds across the state. He wanted the officials to make ready rain guns in areas where there is likely to be less rainfall.

Referring to harvesting season having arrived for rabi crop, the chief minister wanted the officials to open paddy procurement centres in Nellore, East and West Godavari districts. He asked them to ensure that the farmers get minimum support price.

The chief minister wanted the officials to post the details of the horticulture crops on a site so that the data would be available for all. This would help one know what crop is being raised in which area and to what extent. He wanted the exercise to be completed as early as possible.