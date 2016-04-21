VISAKHAPATNAM: As a part of the National Fire Service Week, the fire department of BHEL-HPVP, Visakhapatnam, conducted a fire demonstration on Wednesday. The demonstration was to bring fire safety awareness among all the employees.

During the demonstration, various types of fires were put out by using tree branches and sand. Oil fires were created and they were extinguished by using CO2 extinguisher, DCP extinguisher and mechanical foam (AFFFF) extinguisher. At the end, fire was set to a make-shift hut which was put out by using water jet from Fire Tender. The demonstration was organised by Fire Station incharge S Raja Sikhamani and his fire crew under the guidance of chief security officer P Kishore, deputy commandant, CRPF.

Executive director J Sankaran explained the importance of fire safety in industries and suggested that the employees should always be on alert.