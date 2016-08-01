Ruling and opposition MPs join hands to seek special status for Andhra

PTI By

NEW DELHI: Members from NDA partner TDP and opposition YSR Congress today virtually joined hands in Lok Sabha to demand special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

Despite repeated reminders by the Speaker that placards are not allowed, members of the two parties continued to show banners and raise slogans throughout the Question Hour, which continued in the din.

They carried on sloganeering in Zero Hour too.

TDP is unhappy at the Narendra Modi government for not providing the desired funds to the state after Telangana was carved out of it.

The fissures between BJP and TDP are being seen as so serious that there is speculation that the party led by N Chandrababu Naidu could even walk out of the NDA.