Ruling and opposition MPs join hands to seek special status for Andhra

Members from NDA partner TDP and opposition YSR Congress today virtually joined hands in Lok Sabha.

By PTI
NEW DELHI: Members from NDA partner TDP and opposition YSR Congress today virtually joined hands in Lok Sabha to demand special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

As soon as the House met for the day, members of the YSR Congress trooped into the Well holding placards and raising slogans seeking special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

Members of BJP-led ruling alliance partner TDP also stood in the aisles with larger placards and raising similar slogans.

Despite repeated reminders by the Speaker that placards are not allowed, members of the two parties continued to show banners and raise slogans throughout the Question Hour, which continued in the din.

They carried on sloganeering in Zero Hour too.

TDP is unhappy at the Narendra Modi government for not providing the desired funds to the state after Telangana was carved out of it.

The fissures between BJP and TDP are being seen as so serious that there is speculation that the party led by N Chandrababu Naidu could even walk out of the NDA.

