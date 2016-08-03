Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre approves amendments in OBC list for AP and Telangana

03rd August 2016

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government today approved the amendments in the central list of other backward classes (OBCs) applicable to state of Andhra Pradesh and Telagana.

The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has recommended 35 changes in respect of Andhra Pradesh and 86 new entries for Telangana.

"Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval for making suitable amendments in the central list of OBCs by way of inclusion/correction/deletion of castes/communities applicable to Andhra Pradesh and the newly formed state of Telangana as per the advice received from the NCBC," the statement said.

The changes which were approved today will enable the persons belonging to these castes/communities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to avail the benefits of reservation in government services and posts as well as in central educational institutions, it added.

"They will also become eligible for benefit under the various welfare schemes, scholarships etc, being administered by the Central Government, which are at present available to the persons belonging to the OBCs," it added.

On the recommendation of the NCBC, the government had made the total 2401 entries for inclusion in the central list of OBCs which have been notified in 24 States and 6 Union Territories.

The last such notification was issued on May 26. Since then, several more recommendations for inclusion of castes and corrections in the existing list of OBCs for the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were received from NCBC.

