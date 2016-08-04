Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stone to be laid for medical tech park on August 19

Andhra Pradesh Medical Technology Zone to come up at Nadupuru village near Anakapalle

VISAKHAPATNAM: IT’s official. The foundation stone for the exclusive medical technology park-Andhra Pradesh Medical Technology Zone- proposed at Nadupuru in Vizag will be laid on August 19 by chief minsiter N Chandrababu Naidu.

Announcing this here on Wednesday, Medical and Health principal secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, who inspected the 270-acre project site near Anakapalle, said that the park with an investment potential of  `20,000 crore to house various medical equipment factories.

The government will facilitate all infrastructure in the zone inviting the investors to set up their units.

The government signed an MoU with the Association of I ndian Medical Device Industry (AIMED) for the project in February this year and has decided to form a special purpose vehicle for the park. 

At present, the hospitals have been importing around 70 per cent of the medical equipment and also paying several taxes. Collector Pravin Kumar, VUDA vice-chairman T Baburao Naidu and APTMZ chief executive officer  Jitendra Sarma accompanied Poonam Malakondaiah during the site visit.

Poonam Malakondaiah asked the officials to complete the laying of a 80-ft road.

