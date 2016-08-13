GUNTUR: As there was no rush of devotees as anticipated by the district administration on the first day of the Krishna Pushkarams, which commenced on Friday, pilgrims had a hassle-free movement at all the Pushkar ghats across Guntur district.

Even the pushkar ghat at Amaravati and Seethanagaram, there was no such massive turnout, and those pilgrims who thronged the ghats took a holy dip in the river and completed ‘Pinda Pradanam’ and other rituals without any hiccups.

Though the police arranged waiting space and barricading system for streamlining the flow of devotees at the Amaravati and Dharanikota pushkar ghat, there was no use with the arrangement as there was no such rush and the pilgrims were seen directly going to the Pushkar ghat without any waiting and completing their pushkar bath. Though, the district officials estimated that on an average nine lakh devotees will visit all the pushkar ghats in the district on each day of the 12-day river fete, the number of people thronging the pushkar ghats just remained below one lakh on the first day.