Couple arrested for duping man of Rs 1 crore

Published: 17th August 2016 05:58 AM

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Three Town police on Tuesday arrested a couple on charge of duping a man to a tune of Rs 1 crore. According to the police, the accused-Meka Rambabu and his wife Meka Kiranmayi-allegedly lured one Bhagwan Chowdary into investing in Rambabu’s granite company in Karimnagar of Telangana, promising that the latter would get a return of Rs 2 lakh per month on his investment.

With Bhagwan not being paid the promised returns, he enquired about the  granite company, only to find that it did not exist at all, said Three Town police inspector B Venkat Rao.  

“The couple has been arrested following a complaint from Chowdary and sent to the remand on Tuesday” said an SI of Three Town Police Station. Cases have been registered on the charges of cheating and breach of trust. The accused, Rambabu, already has two cases registered against him at Dwaraka and Two Town police station for cheating and forgery.

