Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag Steel Quality Circle bags gold medals

Published: 26th August 2016 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2016 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vizag Steel Quality Circle (QC) has bagged three QC teams and two Kaizen team gold medals at International Level Convention on Quality Control Circles (ICQCC-2016) which is being held in Bangkok, Thailand, from August 23 to 26 by the Association of QC headquarters of Thailand.

Appreciating the winners, RINL CMD P Madhusudan on Thursday mentioned that RINL employees were widely known for innovations and had proved their supremacy in carrying out various projects. Quality Circle (QC) teams and delegates from various organisations from countries like India, Thailand, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Philippines, Indonesia, China, Bangladesh, Taiwan and Sri Lanka are participating in this International Convention.

The top three QC teams from Vizag Steel Plant which are Moksha from Wire Rod Mill, Tarun from Power Engineering Maintenance (PEM) and  Saraleekaran from Blast Furnace presented their case studies during the covention.

In addition to the three QC teams, this year two Kaizen case studies were presented under ‘Allied concepts’ category by the members of QC teams participating in the convention.

In total, 21 participants from three Quality Circle teams split into five quality concept teams took part in the event, but without any additional member.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp