Vizag Steel Quality Circle bags gold medals

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vizag Steel Quality Circle (QC) has bagged three QC teams and two Kaizen team gold medals at International Level Convention on Quality Control Circles (ICQCC-2016) which is being held in Bangkok, Thailand, from August 23 to 26 by the Association of QC headquarters of Thailand.

Appreciating the winners, RINL CMD P Madhusudan on Thursday mentioned that RINL employees were widely known for innovations and had proved their supremacy in carrying out various projects. Quality Circle (QC) teams and delegates from various organisations from countries like India, Thailand, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Philippines, Indonesia, China, Bangladesh, Taiwan and Sri Lanka are participating in this International Convention.

The top three QC teams from Vizag Steel Plant which are Moksha from Wire Rod Mill, Tarun from Power Engineering Maintenance (PEM) and Saraleekaran from Blast Furnace presented their case studies during the covention.

In addition to the three QC teams, this year two Kaizen case studies were presented under ‘Allied concepts’ category by the members of QC teams participating in the convention.

In total, 21 participants from three Quality Circle teams split into five quality concept teams took part in the event, but without any additional member.