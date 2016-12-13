VIJAYAWADA: Though the School Education department has come up with an innovative programme of imparting training in self-defence to the girl students of the Government Schools across the state, the programme is yet to take off as the trainers and the martial arts academies are not showing interest in entering into agreements with the department.

After conceptualising the programme, the State Government had called for tenders in August this year so that it can shortlist partners who can train the girls in the 5,122 Government Schools across the state. Under this scheme, which is part of the Rashtriya Madhyamik Siksha Abhiyan, the students of Class IX and X were to be imparted training in self-defence.

The scheme was to be implemented in February, but had to be deferred due to exam schedule. Later, it was to be held in August, but the trainers and academies are lukewarm about entering into agreements with the schools.

Sources said the trainers are lukewarm because of the clause which wants the trainers to train in any of the 13 districts in the State. This single clause is driving away the trainers.

“The programme will be of three months duration and would have to be completed in 30 classes of 90 minute duration each. We wanted to implement it from this year, but had to postpone it due to unforeseen issues. In some districts, however, few NGOs have come forward to train the students,” said school education commissioner K Sandhya Rani.

In Krishna district, some schools are implementing this project with the support of NGOs. The girl students are being trained and the difference is showing. Bhavanipuram Government Higher Secondary School vice-principal S Murali says it’s a great opportunity to equip the girl students so that they can protect themselves during tricky circumstances.