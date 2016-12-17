Home States Andhra Pradesh

2,500 papers to be presented at 3-day 68th Indian Pharmaceutical  Congress

The three-day 68th Indian Pharmaceutical Congress (IPC) began at Andhra University on Friday where thousands of delegates gave an overview of the past editions of the Indian Pharmaceutical Congress.

Published: 17th December 2016 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2016 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

A visitor going round an exhibition organised as part of the 68th Indian Pharmaceutical Congress that began in Visakhapatnam on Friday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

 VISAKHAPATNAM : The three-day 68th Indian Pharmaceutical Congress (IPC) began at Andhra University on Friday where thousands of delegates gave an overview of the past editions of the Indian Pharmaceutical Congress.


During the inaugural, the members of Indian Pharmaceutical Congress Association  (IPCA) presented the global pharmaceutical market scenario and scientific programmes of the 68th IPC.


A Ramakrishna, convener, Scientific Service Committee of the IPCA, said, “The programme will have medical technology and devices, sustaining quality and regulatory compliance, research and novel development, best pharmacy practices, pharmexcil and AIDCOC symposium, women symposium and student session.”


Overall 3,600 papers were sent by the pharmacists, of which 2,500 papers were selected by the 30 experts and 30 papers were selected for the oral presentation, he added.


Addressing the gathering, HRD minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said, ”More than 2,000 students will be provided jobs by the next year-end. I want the university authorities to understand the industry requirements and shape the students accordingly. This meet is definitely going to help understand the requirements.”


The delegates were also presented awards for their works in pharmacy. Indian Pharmaceutical Association presented the award of eminent pharmacist award to TV Narayana, Prof ML Khorana, Memorial Lecture Award to Krishna Devarakonda and many awards were also given away by Indian Hospital Pharmacists Association, Association of Pharmaceutical Teachers of India and Indian Pharmacy Graduates Association. 


A delegate also announced that the 69th edition of the IPC will be held at Chitkara University, Punjab.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp