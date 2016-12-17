2,500 papers to be presented at 3-day 68th Indian Pharmaceutical  Congress

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM : The three-day 68th Indian Pharmaceutical Congress (IPC) began at Andhra University on Friday where thousands of delegates gave an overview of the past editions of the Indian Pharmaceutical Congress.



During the inaugural, the members of Indian Pharmaceutical Congress Association (IPCA) presented the global pharmaceutical market scenario and scientific programmes of the 68th IPC.



A Ramakrishna, convener, Scientific Service Committee of the IPCA, said, “The programme will have medical technology and devices, sustaining quality and regulatory compliance, research and novel development, best pharmacy practices, pharmexcil and AIDCOC symposium, women symposium and student session.”



Overall 3,600 papers were sent by the pharmacists, of which 2,500 papers were selected by the 30 experts and 30 papers were selected for the oral presentation, he added.



Addressing the gathering, HRD minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said, ”More than 2,000 students will be provided jobs by the next year-end. I want the university authorities to understand the industry requirements and shape the students accordingly. This meet is definitely going to help understand the requirements.”



The delegates were also presented awards for their works in pharmacy. Indian Pharmaceutical Association presented the award of eminent pharmacist award to TV Narayana, Prof ML Khorana, Memorial Lecture Award to Krishna Devarakonda and many awards were also given away by Indian Hospital Pharmacists Association, Association of Pharmaceutical Teachers of India and Indian Pharmacy Graduates Association.



A delegate also announced that the 69th edition of the IPC will be held at Chitkara University, Punjab.