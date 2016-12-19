‘Friendship Evening’ a big hit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deaf Enabled Foundation (DEF) observed the International Day of Persons with Disabilities by organising an event ‘Friendship Evening’ with physically challenged children here on Sunday.

City Police Commissioner Gautam Sawang participated as chief guest for the event and gave away prizes to those, who fared well in various events conducted as part of the celebrations.

A cultural programme was also organised to showcase the skills of the deaf. Over 600 people attended the programme.