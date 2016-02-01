VISAKHAPATNAM: The state government announced DSC recruitment for 8,086 secondary grade teachers here on Sunday. While announcing the schedule for the recruitment process, HRD minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said the merit list would be published in the website on March 1 and the centre for good governance would prepare the selected candidates’ list and the district-level selection committee will confirm selected candidates, the minister said.

The final posting orders to the selected candidates would be prepared on March 5 following various stages of the recruitment.

Because of the court disputes, the delay took place to recruit the teachers in the state, Ganta Srinivasa Rao said.