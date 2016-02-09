NELLORE: Could the suicide of a woman lecturer in Kavali in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh be a copycat act of self-extinguishment? Two similar acts of suicide have taken place in Andhra and Telangana in just the last 12 months.

The 28-year-old woman recorded a video before hanging herself in the early hours of Tuesday. She was depressed after a man she loved refused to marry her. The video-clipping indicates that the woman was crushed after the man used her money and then jilted her.

The video, posted on YouTube, has become a sensation.

In a similar act, a woman recorded a harrowing cellphone video explaining her frustrations before jumping into a canal and drowning in Velpur village in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Oct. 23 last year.

In the video she said her parents and brothers had broken up her marriage and were forcing her into the flesh trade.

The widely reported case was a sensation in Andhra Pradesh last year.

In another similar incident in October 2015, a student of class 10 threw himself under a train in Karimnagar district of Telangana after recording a selfie video message in which he said he had been made to stand outside his class because he had not paid the school fees. “I don’t feel like going to school any more,” he said in the video.

Suicides by young people, particularly in the teen years, are endemic in Andhra Pradesh.