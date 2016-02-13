VISAKHAPATNAM: Visit of US Ambassador Richard R Verma to GITAM University on Friday bolstered the spirits of the students. Richard Verma, the 25th US Ambassador to India, shared his childhood experiences which inspired the students. Richard also said that India had gone a long way since then, creating a great platform for the students who should aim to reach global heights.

Reminiscing his boyhood days, Richard said that it was his parents and grandmother, who had given importance to education. “My father was a teacher who gave importance to the education. My mother and grandmother in my family had access to education and given importance to it. They worked hard and 50 years from then, I am standing in front of you as US Ambassador to India and all because of education,” added Richard.

Stressing the importance of education and role of universities, Richard said that the students had opportunity to achieve what their parents were unable to do, using the present resources. He also said that 2015 was an excellent year for both the US and India in terms of establishing relations in all aspects, including education, economy, science, space activities and Smart Cities. Richard also said that the coastal city had a lot of resources. About 20 companies are coming forward to make their mark here. Richard also sought suggestions and cooperation from the students to make the city achieve its Smart initiatives.

Students had their best time ever during a short interaction with Richard. To a query on the meaning of Smart City in business field, Richard said besides the development goal, there are also a lot of works to be done from the revenue perspective as investments are pumped into the projects by the private players.