GUNTUR: In a shocking incident, a six-month-old boy was abducted by two women on Saturday from a temple in Nidanampadu village of Durgi mandal.

According to police sources, Y Ramanji and his wife Manemma from Pullalacheruvu mandal in Prakasam district and their relatives came to Srilakshmi temple in Nidanampadu to perform their son Aravind’s annaprasana on Saturday.

When the ceremony concluded in the evening and all the relatives left to their respective places, the couple stayed back to spend the night in the temple as per custom. Two women, who were seeing the programme, approached Manemma and asked her to let them cuddle the infant and after some time returned him to his mother.

Later again they requested to hold the boy, but this time they walked out of the temple and went to a person waiting for them on a bike. They got on to the vehicle and left the place.

Meanwhile, a worried Manemma, alerted her husband and other people at the temple entrance. She was informed that two women went away holding a baby on a bike. The anguished couple lodged a complaint with Durgi police. A case has been registered and investigation is on.