VIJAYAWADA: High drama took place at the office and residence of City Congress president and former MLA Malladi Vishnu on Tuesday till midnight, with special task force police following him in an effort to ‘arrest’ him in the ‘Swarna Bar Spurious Liquor Tragedy’ case.

Police first went to Vishnu’s office at Ajit Singh Nagar to arrest him at around 9:30 p.m., but with presence of his followers in sizable numbers, they refrained from doing so.

Later when, he left the office for his residence in Labbipet, they followed him there too, but made no arrest till midnight.

Earlier, Malladi Vishnu speaking to some news channels had said that he is ready to cooperate with the police. He reiterated his suspicion about some political motive behind his name being linked to the case.

Swarna Bar, where the spurious liquor tragedy occurred in December last year in which five people had died, is owned by the former MLA’s brother and relatives.

Vishnu is named accused number nine (A9) in the liquor tragedy case.

At present the case is being investigated by Special Investigation Team (SIT) setup by the State government.

Recently, Vishnu’s anticipatory bail petition was rejected by a court.

The court had dismissed the anticipatory bail petition stating that the investigating officer expressed his intention not to arrest the accused if he turns up in response to the notice issued to him to appear before the station house officer (SHO) on January 6, 2016.