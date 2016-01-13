ANANTAPUR: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, on Tuesday, visited his adopted village Muthavakuntlapalli of Kanaganipalli mandal in the district and stated that he would develop the village as a model village in the country.

Last year, Vivek visited Venkatapuram of Raptadu constituency represented by civil supplies minister Paritala Sunitha on January 24, 2015, on the occasion of former minister Paritala Ravindra’s death anniversary and announced the adoption of Muthuvakuntlapalli village.

After one year, he visited the village, on Tuesday, along with minister Sunitha, MP N Kistappa, ZP chairman Chamansaab, joint collector B Lakshmi Kantham and held a gram sabha in the village.

Speaking on the occasion, Vivek assured the villagers that he would bring e-education to the ZP High School located in the village. “A purified water plant would be installed from my personal funds at Tallimadugu village located in the same gram panchayat,” he said, adding that CC roads, drinking water facility, drainages and independent lavatories would be constructed in the village panchayat. Recalling his relationship with Paritala’s family, he described late Ravindra as a real hero who fought for common people.