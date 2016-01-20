ANANTAPUR: A district court on Tuesday recalled its order issuing a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in connection with a case of allegedly hurting religious sentiments by posing as Lord Vishnu on the cover of a magazine.

Dhoni’s Delhi-based counsel Rajanish Chopra and Pankaj Bhagla who appeared before Additional Judicial First Class Magistrate Geetavani told that the cricketer had not received the NBW issued on January 7. The court accepted their contention and recalled its order on NBW.

Advocate Vishnuvardhan Reddy, meanwhile, filed a ‘vakalatnama’ to plead the case of Dhoni, who is presently in Australia leading the Indian cricket team for a limited-overs series.

Dhoni had appeared as the Indian god on the cover page of the business magazine in one of its editions in 2013 after which a case was filed against him by Vishwa Hindu Parishad district vice president Y Shyamsunder, who claimed it had hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community.

The portrait, themed at Indian skipper as the new brand ambassador for various popular brands, holding a shoe in one of the hands, received severe opposition and criticism from Hindu community.

Though there was no agreement made by the magazine with Dhoni, the court still considered the latter’s role in the case, where he was marked as A2 accused for the case registered under section 295.

The magazine’s editor Chaitanya Kalbagh has been named as A1 accused.