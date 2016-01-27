ANANTAPUR:A 13-year-old boy was electrocuted, while removing the National Flag after it was lowered in the evening, on Tuesday, on the occasion of Republic Day. The incident took place at Kaveti Samudram of Tadipatri rural mandal in the district.

According to the police, M Vishnuvardhan Reddy, an eighth class student of ZPHS in Kaveti Samudram and son of Mallikarjuna Reddy and Rajeswari along with another student Manoj Kumar had gone to the top of the Gopala Mitra building to remove the National Flag when he came in contact with live cables and got electrocuted. Tadipatri rural SI M Narayana Reddy has registered a case and investigation is on.