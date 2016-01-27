TIRUPATI: Personnel of Red Sanders Anti Smuggling Task Force (RSASFTF) opened fire in the air in Seshachalam forest on Tuesday when smugglers attacked them with stones and iron tools.

During a combing operation, the security personnel confronted a group of smugglers near Sachinodibanda, a place where 20 TN wood cutters were allegedly encountered last year. The smugglers immediately started pelting stones and iron tools used to cut trees and cook food. To scare away the smugglers the personnel fired few rounds in the air. Following the firing the smugglers are said to have abandoned the logs.