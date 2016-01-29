KURNOOL: Nandyal police arrested 22 people, accused in the murder of TDP party leader Nagesh, on Thursday, in Panyam town in the district. SP A Ravi Krishna produced them before media persons here on Thursday.

Nagesh (34) was killed due to faction feuds at Ramakrishnapuram village on January 5. “The police registered a case and arrested 22 people and seized two vehicles, hunting knives and two cellphones from them,” SP said.